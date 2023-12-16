Secretariat Burning: We’re Taking Legal Actions Against Perpetrators – Kano Govt

Against the burning down of Gwale Local Government Secretariat by yet to identify hoodlums, the Kano State Government, has said it will take legal decisive actions against anybody found wanting in the arson.

The State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, said while inspecting the burned-down Secretariat, on Saturday, that the Government is taking stock of all the provocative tendencies against it, by those who wish to set the State on fire.

“We are aware of those Persons who are hellbent on creating chaos hiding behind the Supreme Court’s upcoming Judgement, in Kano, but they would certainly fail because the government of NNPP under Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf is that regime that must ensure peace in Kano”.

Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo said that the provocation against their government is seriously negating peace and tranquillity among the peace-loving People of Kano, but he notes that they are working with Security to make Kano Peaceful.

He said, “We are standing very firm to make sure that the agitating and creations of restiveness are done intentionally to show our Government in the bad light, but that would not happen”.

The Deputy Governor said the importance of Kano in the peace of Nigeria cannot be overemphasized, as such it is their resolve and determination no stone is left unturned to have justice for the people.

“We cannot be derailed by miscreants to abundant our mandate because that is the ultimate goal of those who are creating chaos in Kano, Governor Abba is focused and determined to have his victory no matter what”, he added.

The Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, said the Government would do all it could to stop the burning down of public Properties in the name of Politics.