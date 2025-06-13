Secret Of My Rise In Nollywood — Actress Odunolahmi

Share

A new star is emerging in the vibrant world of Nollywood, named Odunola Sabitu, and is popularly referred to as Odunolahmi in the Nigerian movie industry. For a while now, Odunolahmi has been captivating audiences with her raw emotion and dedication to her craft.

Now, she has gone a notch higher, as she is the brain behind the upcoming movie “Iran Mi,” a film that promises to touch hearts and minds. Odunolahmi recalls her journey, “I love watching movies, most especially Baba Suwe films.”

This passion for storytelling sparked her interest in acting at a young age. After completing her secondary school education, she leaped and joined the industry in 2009. “I told one of my brother’s friends who acted in movies that I’m interested in acting, and he encouraged me to pursue it.” One of her most memorable early experiences was during her first rehearsal.

“They gave me a role to play, and I was crying like it was so real. People clapped for me, and that helped me and motivated me.” This moment marked the beginning of her journey, filled with determination and perseverance. Her first major role came unexpectedly. “My boss, Kolawole Ajeyemi, just called me a day before the production and said, ‘You’re working tomorrow.’”

With no time to prepare, she relied on her instincts and delivered her lines. Her advice to aspiring actors? “The industry is not easy, so don’t give up. Your time will surely come.” In “Iran Mi,” she portrays a blind girl, a character she is deeply connected with. “I always watch movies about blindness, so I was like, ‘I want to do something like this.’”

She poured her heart into the role, and the result is a powerful performance that will leave audiences moved. Her journey hasn’t been without its challenges. There have been times when she felt like giving up due to the difficulties faced by newcomers in the industry.

“You have to feed yourself, pay for accommodation, and all that.” One particularly tough experience involved being left in a village during a shoot while others stayed in a hotel. “I cried to God that night. I stopped going to locations in 2017.” However, her resilience paid off when she produced two movies, “Ayelujara” and “Ogun Owo,” which marked a turning point in her career.

She cites Toyin Abraham and Ruth Kadiri as her biggest influences in the industry. Their work ethic and dedication to their craft inspire her to continue pushing boundaries. When asked about balancing her personal life with her acting career, she notes, “My personal life doesn’t affect my career.”

However, she acknowledges the challenges women in the industry face, including stereotypes and unwanted advances. “Most men believe industry girls sleep with different men or directors for roles, which is not true.” As “Iran Mi” prepares to hit the screens, she hopes audiences will take away a valuable lesson.

“They should wait for God’s time. Money from ritual is bad.” This film reflects her growth as an actress and her commitment to telling meaningful stories. Reflecting on her journey, she highlights the release of her second movie, “Ogun Owo,” as a particularly rewarding experience. “When people watched it and reached out to me, saying the movie is nice, I was happy.”

She hopes audiences will love “Iran Mi” and learn from its powerful message. With “Iran Mi” set to release this Thursday, June 12, 2025, this talented actress is poised to make a lasting impact on Nollywood. Her story is a testament to the power of passion, resilience, and dedication in the pursuit of one’s dreams.

