Secret European Destinations Where Rich People Are Hiding Out This Summer

Luxury travellers are seeking anonymity and discretion, with destinations like Corsica, Lake Orta and Menorca becoming popular alternatives to traditional luxury hot spots.

It wasn’t long ago that luxury travellers planned their itineraries to see and be seen. Now the ultimate flex is receding entirely from public view.

Yesterday’s hallmarks of status—a sun-drenched table at St. Tropez’s Club 55, a front-row lounger at Cala Jondal in Ibiza, dropping anchor off Nammos Beach in Mykonos—have largely been overtaken by influencers. Which means anonymity and discretion have become prime commodities for today’s most affluent travellers. Stealth wealth may have given way to flashiness in 2025, but stealth travel is still all the rage.

“We’ve noticed a shift away from the typical luxury hot spots toward destinations that offer a deeper sense of privacy and exclusivity,” says Jaclyn Sienna India, CEO of Sienna Charles, a travel consultant catering to billionaires and the global 1%.

Clients are increasingly favouring places that require a genuine effort to reach, signaling a desire for experiences that are intentionally off the beaten path and unavailable to the masses:

Lake Orta over Lake Como; Corsica over Cannes; Patmos over Mykonos; Menorca over Mallorca; and private island resorts throughout the Caribbean, such as Como Parrot Cay or Jumby Bay Island, over the high-profile hangouts of Saint Barth’s.

The shift is trickling down to a wider swath of luxury travellers and affecting the expansion strategies of legacy hospitality brands. Not only are they building resorts in some of these next-great destinations, but they’re also designing them to have the privacy-first blueprints that skyrocketed in demand during the pandemic.

“Hotels are creating more stand-alone accommodations, like cottages, so that people can have the privacy of a villa rental even within a resort,” says Melissa Biggs Bradley, Founder of high-end travel company Indagare.

Want to fly under the radar? Here are six European stealth-wealth havens that will still be great well into the fall.

Corsica and Èze, France

For those seeking the allure of the French Riviera without its crowds, a more understated route is gaining traction. Corsica—rugged, cinematic and blissfully under-touristed—offers pristine beaches, remote coves ideal for private yachts and discreet escapes tucked into the landscape.

Indagare’s Bradley recommends Domaine de Murtoli, a 6,000-acre estate on the island’s southwest coast, which has turned a clutch of shepherd’s houses into secluded villas, each with private beach access.

On the mainland, there are quaint villages just inland of the Riviera that trade glamour for character: Think stone alleyways lined with artist-run galleries, views that sweep across the Mediterranean and hyper-local restaurants. Historic Èze stands out among them—and not just because it’s perched 1,300 feet above sea level. Stay at Château de la Chèvre d’Or, a hotel that occupies a handful of medieval structures.

Its terraced gardens ramble down toward the shore, and “tradition” rooms are carved into centuries-old stone, with arched ceilings and thick limestone walls. They feel a bit like luxury caves, with hot tubs and waterfront views. Yes, it’s a great place to hide away. But keep your eyes peeled for A-list sightings while you’re there; this is a spot beloved by Bono, the Obamas and Leonardo DiCaprio.

How you get there: A roughly 90-minute flight will get you from Paris to Corsica or Nice; from Nice it’s a short drive (around 25 minutes) to Eze.

Lake Jasna, Slovenia

Tucked between the Alps and the Adriatic, Slovenia has quietly become one of Europe’s most rewarding high-end escapes. Its cuisine combines a heady mix of Alpine, Mediterranean and Slavic flavours, while boutique winemakers in regions like Brda and the Vipava Valley are making the kinds of natural wines that you’d expect to find in Paris’ best bars. And then there’s the scenery: glacier-fed lakes, dense forests and mountains as jagged and dramatic as anything in Switzerland.

A growing number of travellers are catching on to its charms: Black Tomato says inquiries are up 34% year over year; the destination is particularly compelling to “soft adventure” types who enjoy fly fishing, hiking and cycling. Those who book often end up in the Julian Alps, where Hotel Milka offers elegant minimalism with floor-to-ceiling mountain views.

Its fine-dining restaurant is helmed by chef David Žefra, who whips up Danube salmon with kohlrabi and elderflower or venison with wild mushrooms and fermented cherries—Alpine ingredients prepared using Nordic techniques.

How you get there: Flights to Ljubljana from Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich and other European cities are all under two hours. Then it’s just over an hour by car to Hotel Milka.

Lake Orta and the Dolomites, Italy

As Venice draws Bezos wannabes and Amalfi approaches overexposure, Piedmont’s Lake Orta is emerging as a serene alternative. Stay at the 11-room Casa Fantini, where you can rent an electric boat to zip around in seclusion. The staff send you off with a full picnic basket so you can play your day by ear.

Most days on the lake involve seeing the frescoed 12th century basilica on San Giulio Island; the small enclave, floating in the center of the lake, is inhabited by only a couple dozen nuns.

Because Lake Orta is so far to Italy’s northwest, it still takes about four hours to drive east to the Dolomites—a pairing many travellers opt for, if only to indulge in one of the region’s newest five-star stays.

Yes, Aman Rosa Alpina is among the splashiest (re)openings in the area. But we’d pick the 35-room Ancora Cortina, a historic inn that’s been brought back to life by Renzo Rosso, the founder of Diesel, and Aldo Melpignano, whose Italian hospitality empire includes Puglia’s critically acclaimed Borgo Egnazia.

It’s smack in the historic center of town and surrounded by family-owned businesses that have existed in Cortina for generations, like the 98-year-old Pasticceria Lovat across the street.

How you get there: Fly to Milan, then drive 60 to 90 minutes to Orta San Giulio. If you’re only headed to the Dolomites, it’s a two-hour drive from Venice airport to Cortina.

Menorca, Spain

Long overshadowed by Ibiza’s nightlife and Mallorca’s five-star polish, Menorca has become the Balearics’ unexpected standout—a place with endless walking trails, laid-back beach clubs and preserved wetlands that serve as rare bird habitats. “It’s far less frenetic than Ibiza or Mallorca,” India says.

A pair of new properties in restored farmhouses—Santa Ana and Son Ermità—epitomise the island’s low-key luxury vibe. You’ll need to book all six rooms at Santa Ana for a single group; the 200-year-old finca is meant for exclusive use, which works well for a small group of friends or a large family traveling together. Son Ermità is more conventional.

Its 11 rooms—many of which have elaborate exposed beams and terracotta tile floors—can be booked individually, with shared access to 800 acres of grounds and a seafood-oriented restaurant in the main building. Both make excellent launching pads for a range of relaxing activities, like hiking coastal trails, kayaking along hidden beaches or daytrips to Hauser & Wirth’s trailblazing art gallery in the center of the island.

How you get there: Menorca is an hour by plane from Barcelona and about 90 minutes from Madrid.

