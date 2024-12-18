Secondus To Fubara: You’ll Overcome Your Enemies

Share

Erstwhile Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman Uche Secondus yesterday told Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara that he would “overcome” his “enemies”.

Fubara is locked in a fierce battle with his immediate predecessor Nyesom Wike over the control of the state. Rivers has two Houses of Assembly, with one loyal to the governor and the other to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Secondus said while inaugurating Fubara’s road project in the Khana Local Government Area said Fubara is not a man who wants everything for himself, nor does he go about harassing and intimidating people.

He also described the governor as a man with few words, a man with humility, a man who respects elders, who is not greedy but always willing to make sacrifices.

Secondus said: “For my people, this road, we must own it. It is important that we maintain the drainage and the roads so that the Governor can do more.

“I can tell you that the test of a leader, is when you find yourself in confusion, in frustration, and you come out of it with faith, even greater faith like Governor Siminalayi Fubara; you will know the real leader of the people.

“He is not a man who wants all for himself. We have seen him, and for those of us who are leaders and elders, we can see the change in our state, and even the traditional rulers can confirm.

“They will no longer be harassed, there will be no longer any toxic situation was commissioners and permanent secretaries will be harassed.”

He added: “All I can say is ‘Be strong and be courageous’, because you will overcome your enemies. “Those who are shouting in Abuja, how were they made?

It is God and some of us and the leaders that are seated here today that made it possible.”

“And I can recall during my thanksgiving service immediately I was made National Chairman, he said it clearly, that outside God, it was my humble self and other leaders that made it possible.”

