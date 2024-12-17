Secondus Subtly Attack Wike During Road Inauguration In Rivers

Share

The former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Tuesday, subtly attacked Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by comparing how he governed Rivers State and the way Governor Simimialayi Fubara currently governs.

Secondus, while inaugurating the 13.985 kilometres Bori internal roads project in Khana Local Government Area at the front of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori Town, said Fubara is not a man who wants everything for himself, neither does he go about harassing and intimidating people.

He also described Fubara as a man with few words, a man with humility, a man who respects elders, who is not greedy but always willing to make sacrifices.

He said, “For my people, this road, we must own it. It is important that we maintain the drainage and the roads so that the Governor can do more,”

He added, “I can tell you that the test of a leader, is when you find yourself in confusion, in frustration, and you come out of it with faith, even greater faith like Governor Siminalayi Fubara; you will know the real leader of the people.

“He is not a man who wants all for himself. We have seen him, and for those of us who are leaders and elders, we can see the change in our State, and even the traditional rulers can confirm.

“They will no longer be harassed, there will be no longer any toxic situation where Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries will be harassed. Your Excellency, today, I join you and all the rest of our Khana Local Government the entire Ogoni and our dear Senatorial District headquarters to thank God on your behalf for what the Lord is doing for you.

“All I can say is ‘Be strong and be courageous’ because you will overcome your enemies. Those who are shouting in Abuja, how were they made? It is God and some of us and the leaders that are seated here today that made it possible.

” And I can recall during my thanksgiving service immediately I was made National Chairman, he said it clearly, that outside God, it was my humble self and other leaders that made it possible.

“Today, when he speaks, either in Abuja or here in Port Harcourt, he sounds as if he fell from Heaven down. Your Excellency, don’t worry, power comes from God. In the same way, God gave it to him through us, God has given it to you.

He added: “And from what we have seen, you will excel because one thing that is important in the Ten Commandments is: ‘love your neighbour as your self’, and you are spreading that part of the Ten Commandments around our State. You love everybody, you respect the leaders, you respect the elders, and all we have is to pray for you.”

He also said that the eventual completion of the Bori Town Internal Roads project is a miracle, and a wonderful facelift to the area, and noted that it was something that they had yearned for over the decades, and quickly added that Governor Fubara has made it possible under his Urban Renewal Policy to create more cities in the State.

Also speaking, Fubara promised that his administration would build cottage industries and provide social amenities to create good job opportunities and sources of wealth for the people to promote peace and accelerate development in the State.

The Governor also expressed deep pity for supposed political leaders who, instead of working to advance their communities and the State, have become self-styled reprobate agents of destruction, and wondered why such agents find it difficult to understand the danger they cause themselves in the long run dancing to the dictates of the same people who once had financial muscle but never pulled them out of the woods.

He said people sugarcoat bitterness they nurse in their hearts in the guise of love and work to undermine any effort of development, and emphasised that genuine love for the people must be expressed and seen to be selfless, sacrificial and consistent in advancing the common good and not gratifying sectional interest.

Fubara said: “My interest in this Senatorial District is genuine. It is not about what I intend to get, but I cannot be separated from this Senatorial District. The success of this Senatorial District is my success.

“So, I feel sorry and pity for those of you who have decided to be agents of destruction, more especially from this Senatorial District. You ask yourself, if they love you, why didn’t they better your lot before? That is the truth.

“Like I will tell all my supporters, God is our fighter. Don’t bother yourself about what you see today. What you should be worried about is what will happen that you’ve not yet seen. Not this one, if it’s this one, we have already conquered it.”

Governor Fubara said he feels so delighted to celebrate the completion of the construction of the Bori Internal Roads for the great people of Khana, and alluded to its significance, as it serves everyone within the Senatorial District and not just the people of Khana since Bori Town is the political headquarters of the Senatorial District.

The Governor said: “We did not make anything mistake when we decided that this project must be completed. It is not about who started it; it is about the interest of the Khana people. It is about the interest of our Senatorial District.

“I am happy that I am here to see the inauguration of this project. As the Commissioner said, it is approximately 14km. We covered about 23 streets. This is just the first phase of it. I can assure you here that we are going to embark on the second phase.”

