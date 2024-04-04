Secondus Replies Wike, Says You’re Nigeria’s Most Transactional Politician

A former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has knocked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for describing him and a former Minister of Transportation, Abiye Sekibo, as “expired politicians” over their support for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

It would be recalled that Secondus, Sekibo, Director-General of the Party’s Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State; Senator Lee Maeba, Celestine Omehia, and Austin Opara, former lawmaker had last week openly declared their support for Fubara and urged President Bola Tinubu to caution Wike.

In response, Wike during a live media chat in Abuja, condemned the leaders of the PDP in Rivers State as “expired politicians” and “political buccaneers”.

Reacting to Wike’s comment, Secondus in a statement issued by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, described Wike as “a showman noted for his double-speak, twisting of facts to score some cheap political points, and someone who stands the truth on its head.”

He further described the FCT Minister’s utterances during his media chat with select journalists as “appalling and rather unfortunate, more so he characterised our revered political leaders of Rivers State, casting them in a bad light by referring to them as transitional politicians, political vampires, and political buccaneers.”