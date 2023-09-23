Secondary School Student Commits Suicide In Benue

A 17-year-old student of Government Secondary School, Gboko, Gboko Local Government Area, (LGA), of Benue State, Terhemba Tyochivir on Thursday committed suicide.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday.

She stated that the case had been reported to the E Division Police Station in Makurdi, adding that the details of the incident remained sketchy.

Anene further explained that when the boy’s parents discovered him, they rushed him to Bishop Murray Hospital in Makurdi. However, doctors at the hospital confirmed his death.

Despite efforts to speak with the father of the deceased, Kula Tyochivir, he declined to comment and expressed a preference to discuss the matter at a later time.