Secondary School Football League Begins

The Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA) has officially opened the national finals of the Nigerian Secondary School Flag Football League (NSSFFL) Season 4.

Briefing the media in Abuja on Wednesday, at the opening ceremony, Oluwaseye Obatolu, Vice President NAFA, said the league— once an “audacious idea”— has grown into a national, data-driven development platform leveraging sport to empower young Nigerians.

Obatolu said participation has expanded from a handful of schools to a nationwide competition, with 11 states competing in the preliminaries and seven states qualifying for the 2025 AKITI Bowl III finals.

The finalists—Oyo, Ondo, Kwara, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and the FCT— will present both male and female teams, a structure Obatolu described as evidence of “a deeper talent pool and rising nationwide enthusiasm.”

“Our role is simple, to create pathways to education, to skills, to global exposure and, for the ambitious, to elite sport.” The vice president also paid tribute to the late Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, NAFA’s founding chairman, describing the AKETI Bowl as a living testament to his legacy of structure, discipline and youth development.

This year’s finals will feature special empowerment segments for young women under the Gidayan’s GEM initiative, including seminars on leadership, mentorship, hygiene and personal development.

A parallel programme for male athletes will also run during the tournament. Representing Olabisi Joseph, President of the Nigerian School Sports Federation (NSSF), Emmanuel Ibong, the vice president, reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to NAFA.