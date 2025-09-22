Second Wives Are Selfish Individual – Rita Edochie

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has heavily criticised women who willingly become second wives, describing them and their act as selfish and destructive to families.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Monday, Rita recounted the words of a cleric who condemned polygamous relationships as ungodly.

Edochie argued that women who accept such roles are driven by greed, not love or destiny, and end up causing pain to others.

According to her, becoming a second wife is not a position of honour but a path filled with regret, built on another woman’s tears and broken home.

She wrote, “If you’re a second wife, you are nothing but a witch. You are not innocent, you are not special, you are just greedy.

“You have chosen to feed on another woman’s tears, to build your happiness on someone else’s pain.

“Do not call it love; it is wickedness. Do not call it destiny; it is covetousness. You stole what was not yours, and you expect to be celebrated? Never.

“A second wife is not a queen. She is a usurper. You are the thief who slipped into another woman’s home pretending to be a bride.”