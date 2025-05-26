Second Suspected Sabotage In France As Power Cut Hits Nice

Share

A second power outage in two days his hit the French Riviera region after a fire at a substation in Nice overnight, which authorities said was caused by a malicious act.

At least 45,000 homes were affected after the blaze broke out at around 02:00 local time (01:00 BST) yesterday, a day after nearby Cannes suffered a massive blackout that was blamed on suspected sabotage.

Police in Nice say “tyre tracks” were found and the door to the substation, in the west of the city, was “broken”, according to local media reports.

Nice Airport, the tramway network, and neighbouring towns of Saint-Laurent-du-Var and Cagnes-sur-Mer, were impacted before power was restored later in the morning, reports the BBC.

Nice’s mayor Christian Estrosi said on X that he “strongly denounced” the “malicious acts that affect our country”. The city’s deputy mayor, Gaël Nofri, said the substation fire was “probably of criminal origin”.

