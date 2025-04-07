Second Measles Death Reported In Texas

Share

Another child with measles in Texas in the United States has died, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed late Saturday night.

The school-aged child was recently diagnosed with the viral disease and died at University Medical Center Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, the hospital said in a statement Sunday morning.

A statement said: “The child was receiving treatment for complications of measles while hospitalised. “It is important to note that the child was not vaccinated against measles and had no known under – lying health conditions.

This unfortunate event underscores the importance of vaccination.” Measles is a childhood infection caused by a virus. Once quite common, measles can now almost always be prevented with a vaccine.

The ‘NBC NEWS’ reported that this is the second pediatric death amid a fast-growing outbreak that’s infected nearly 500 people in Texas alone since January.

