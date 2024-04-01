Second-hand Vapour Linked To Cancer – Study

Researchers in the United States have warned about the dangers of second-hand vaping, especially among children, saying it could build up chemicals linked to cancer in the kids exposed to the vaping. To this end, experts have urged parents not to vape near children. People who are exposed to second-hand aerosol have been found to have cancer-causing tobacco-specific nitrosamines in their urine, even if they don’t vape themselves.

Like secondhand smoke, second-hand aerosol can cause harm. Vaping is the inhaling of an aerosol (mist) created by an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette). The new study found that children under 12 who were regularly around vaping had higher levels of metabolites that are made in the body in response to chemicals in the e-cigarette vapour and these chemicals can cause inflammation in the body and lead to cellular damage that is linked to diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Associate Professor at Emory University in Georgia, Jeannie Rodriguez who is lead author of the study, said “Many people who smoke have switched to using e-cigarettes, thinking it’s safer for them and others nearby.