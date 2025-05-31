Second Edition Of ‘The Bridge’ Holds In Abuja

Share

Over 220 remarkable women gathered in Abuja on May 24, 2025, for the second edition of The Bridge, hosted by visionary leader, Aisha Abdullahi Adamu, with theme, ‘Celebrating Our Passage on the Bridge.”

This year’s edition was borne out of a reflection of last year’s conference, where a bridge of information was built but not of connection.

It was designed as a society brunch, a gathering for extraordinary women who are crossing life’s many bridges, undergoing career shifts, identity shifts, motherhood, grief, healing, and growth.

In her opening remarks, Aisha spoke from her heart, saying; “The Bridge is created to honour the transitions that don’t make it to Instagram, the quiet crossings, the sacred stretch between who you were and who you are still becoming.

“The Bridge is never about applause, but about arrival, about grief that went unseen, joy that was delayed, strength that no one clapped for. It is about choosing yourself again and again even with shaky hands.”

The Bridge is more than brunch, it is a love letter to becoming, a mirror for healing, and a sacred space for truth.

The gathering featured an impactful keynote address by Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who offered timeless life lessons.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim spoke about dependability, integrity, goal setting, and the importance of drawing vision boards that involve family.

She emphasised that honouring one’s parents, saying “no” to preserve freedom, and celebrating both small and big wins are key to leading a meaningful life.

“Invest in people, even for free, and always make others feel important,” she said.

With soft music, handwritten prompts, and shared stories, the event offered an atmosphere of vulnerability and celebration.

The centerpiece of the experience was; The Memory Bridge Wall; not a mere décor, but an emotional archive where women anonymously hung personal reflections, what they’ve crossed, what they are releasing, and what they want to remember.

The Bridge Toast, led by Aisha Abdullahi Adamu herself, invited women to a powerful ritual to raise their glasses “in honour of the women we have become and an opportunity to speak courage over what lies ahead.”

There was live storytelling rounds, which featured 10 deeply inspiring women who took the stage as storytellers, each sharing a piece of their passage across life’s bridges.

The powerful lineup included Adanma Okoro Ekedebe, COO of UNNO Health Group, Dr. Mariya I Abdullahi, Chairperson of High-Level Women Advocates (HiLWA) on Girl Child; Dr. Hilda Ashio Titiloye, founder and Group CEO of UNNO Health Group; Ruqyya Tofa-Basheer, founder of Raw Beauty, Ummi Foundation and ABBA; and Aisha Abba Kyari, a Public Wealth Management Professional.

Others were Rukkaya Mohammed, Founder of REEDAS/ SEE by Rukkayah; Zara Muhammad Buhari-Indimi, founder of ZMB Homes and In Conversation with Zahra; Olu Olufemi-White, CEO Alami Capital; Aisha Falke, founder of Northern Hibiscus; Lanre Da Silve Ajayi, Creative Director of LDA.

Each story reminded the room that healing, growth, and courage often begin in silence.

The event was further graced by distinguished special guests such as Hauwa Indimi, CEO of Thel; Aisha Sani Dangote, CEO of Ayce Gelato; Zainab Zira, Senior Regulatory Officer of NUPRC, Haj. Ramatu Dalhatu Musa MFR, mni, former National President of National Council of Women Societies in Nigeria; and Rt.Hon. Amb. Princess Nikky Onyeri, Secretary General of the Association of Women Traditional Title Holders in Nigeria.

Others were Haj. Barr. Khadija Abdullahi Adamu, founder of Child Rights Foundation; Mrs. Cecilia Philips Dada, School Proprietress, Business Entrepreneur; Hafsat Almakura; Nneamaka Okafor, Special Adviser and Communication to the Minister for Petroleum Resources (Oil); Haj. Hauwa Abdullahi Albashir; Dupe Olusola, CEO of DOVA Capital, whose presence brought warmth and inspiration to the room.

The host, Aisha Abdullahi Adamu, while reflecting said; “When I think back on The Bridge 2024, the moment that stands still in my heart is when Olu Olufemi-White shared her story. It felt like time slowed down, like every word she spoke was an invitation for us all to see ourselves, to honour our own becoming.”

