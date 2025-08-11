New Telegraph

August 11, 2025
Second Boxer Dies From Brain Injury After Tokyo Event

A second Japanese boxer has died from a brain injury suffered at an event in Tokyo. Hiromasa Urakawa, 28, died on Saturday after he was beaten via knockout in the eighth round of his fight with Yoji Saito on August 2.

It follows the death of Shigetoshi Kotari on Friday from injuries sustained during a separate bout on the same card at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. Both boxers underwent surgery for subdural haematoma – a condition where blood collects between the skull and the brain.

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) said, externally it “mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito”. It added: “This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and the Japanese boxing community.

