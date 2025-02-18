Share

Following the successful return of the first batch from the holy lands of Jordan and Jerusalem on January 1, 2025, the second batch of Lagos State pilgrims arrived safely at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday, February 17, 2025.

This was confirmed in a press release issued by Adeola Olagoke, Director of Media and Public Affairs, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, on Tuesday.

In his statement, Mr. Adewunmi Gbolahan Ogunsanya, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, expressed gratitude to Almighty God for the successful completion of the pilgrimage.

Speaking at the arrival ceremony, he said, “The pilgrimage was well-planned and meticulously executed, with full support from the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

“We are pleased to return home, having experienced the true essence of spiritual pilgrimage in Jerusalem and Jordan, and we thank God for this wonderful experience.”

Mrs. Florence Yetunde Gbafe, Secretary of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, also offered thanks for the pilgrims’ safe return.

She stated, “Everyone has returned with great testimonies, and we are thankful for the incredible experience.”

Gbafe took the opportunity to express appreciation to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and the entire staff for their unwavering support throughout the pilgrimage.

Very Revd Adebukola Adeleke, Special Adviser on Religious Matters, also offered thanks for the pilgrims’ safe journey and prayed for the lasting impact of their experiences on their lives.

