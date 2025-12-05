SEC Warns Public Against Suspected Fraudulent Investment Platform

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria has issued a public alert warning Nigerians against engaging with an online investment platform operating under the name Glorious Wealth Fund (GWF), which the Commission described as fraudulent and unregistered.

According to the Commission, GWF operates through the website gloriouswealthfund.com and claims to offer investment services in Nigerian stocks and other financial instruments under the supervision of the SEC.

However, the regulator stated categorically that Glorious Wealth Fund is neither registered nor licensed to conduct any form of capital market activity in Nigeria.

The SEC further clarified that any representation by GWF suggesting that it is supervised, approved or licensed by the Commission is false, misleading and fraudulent.

The alert follows multiple complaints received by the Commission from investors who alleged that they were unable to withdraw funds after depositing money on the platform.

SEC noted that these reports align with the common features of illegal investment schemes designed to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“In light of this, the public is strongly advised to refrain from dealing with Glorious Wealth Fund, as anyone who engages with the entity or its representatives does so at his or her own risk,” the Commission stated.