SEC Warns Investors Of Fraud Risks, Unregistered Investment Schemes 

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria has issued warning to investors, cautioning against engaging with unregistered individuals peddling unauthorized investment schemes in the Nigerian capital market.

In a decisive move to protect investors, the Commission identified MY SHARE, operating under UYJ Multitrade Limited, alongside Promiseland Estates Limited and Promiseland Building & Construction Limited, as entities falsely presenting themselves as investment advisers and fund managers without SEC authorization.

“The Commission hereby notifies the investing public that MY SHARE and UYJ Multitrade Limited are not registered to operate in any capacity in the Nigerian capital market,” SEC declared in an official statement.

The capital market apex regulator further emphasized that Promiseland Estates Limited and Promiseland Building & Construction Limited are also not registered, warning the public to steer clear of these companies and their investment scheme, PRO-VEST.

SEC reiterated the grave risks associated with dealing with unregulated entities, including exposure to fraud and financial losses.

The Commission urged investors to verify the registration status of any investment firm via its official portal (www.sec.gov.ng/cmos) before committing funds.

As fraudulent schemes continue to proliferate, SEC’s warning serves as a crucial reminder for investors to exercise due diligence and prioritize regulatory compliance when seeking investment opportunities.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

