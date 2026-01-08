SEC Warns Investment Mgt Firm Over Alleged Fraudulent Activities

Nigeria’s capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has issued a public warning against an online investment platform operating under the name Voya Investment Management (VIM), cautioning investors to refrain from engaging with the entity over alleged fraudulent activities.

In a public notice released by the Commission, the SEC said its attention had been drawn to the activities of Voya Investment Management, which operates through the website investments.voya.com.

According to the regulator, the operators of the platform claim to offer investment services in Nigerian stocks and other financial instruments, while also presenting themselves as being supervised, licensed or approved by the SEC.

However, the Commission categorically stated that Voya Investment Management is not registered or licensed to operate in the Nigerian capital market. The SEC stressed that the platform has no authorization to provide investment or capital market services in Nigeria.

The regulator also raised concerns over a certificate of identity verification being paraded by VIM, which it said was neither issued nor endorsed by the Commission.

The SEC clarified that it does not issue certificates of identity verification and described claims by VIM that it is supervised, licensed or approved by the Commission as false, misleading and fraudulent.

According to the SEC, complaints received from members of the public regarding the activities of Voya Investment Management and its claims of regulatory approval bear the clear characteristics of illegal investment schemes designed to defraud unsuspecting investors.

“As a result, the public is advised to refrain from dealing with Voya Investment Management (VIM), as any person who engages with the entity or its representatives does so at his or her own risk,” the Commission warned.