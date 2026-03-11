SEC Unveils Platform To Close Regulatory Gaps In Fintech Sector

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially launched its inaugural Regulator/FinTech Clinic, signaling a proactive step towards strengthening dialogue with Nigeria’s rapidly growing financial technology ecosystem.

The event, held yesterday, aims to align innovation with regulatory compliance while ensuring investor protection. Opening the clinic, the SEC DG Emomotimi Agama highlighted the significance of a collaborative approach between regulators and innovators in one of the most dynamic segments of Nigeria’s financial system. “This engagement reflects a deliberate step by the Commission to deepen dialogue between the regulator and the FinTech sector,” he said.

Nigeria has emerged as a leading innovation hub in Africa, with FinTech entrepreneurs expanding financial access, democratizing investment opportunities, and leveraging technology to bridge structural gaps in the financial system.

The SEC DG emphasized that while this progress is commendable, regulatory frameworks must evolve in tandem with technological advance ments. He said: “Responsible innovation requires regulatory frameworks that are both protective and adaptable.

The Clinic forms part of that continuous review process to ensure our Rules remain proportionate, responsive, and aligned with market realities.” He said the SEC’s mandate which is protecting investors, ensuring fair and transparent markets, and facilitating capital formation remains compatible with innovation. Agama noted that clarity, predictability, and trust are critical conditions for innovation to thrive.

He states further that since 2018, the Commission has demonstrated a commitment to facilitating technological innovation in Nigeria’s capital market, including the creation of a dedicated FinTech department, adoption of Innovation Facilitators, and drafting of FinTech-focused rules. The recent enactment of the Investments and Securities Act, 2025, he added, has further strengthened the Commission’s capacity to regulate emerging digital products and platforms while enhancing investor protection.

The clinic serves three primary purposes providing clarity on the regulatory landscape under the new Act, engaging directly with FinTech operators on common pitfalls, and reinforcing the understanding that legitimacy is foundational to sustainable growth.

“FinTech business models often evolve faster than regulatory frameworks,” the SEC DG noted. “Early dialogue prevents costly missteps. Compliance embedded at the design stage is far more effective than corrective measures after market entry.”