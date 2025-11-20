SEC Unveils Agenda For Compliance Summit, Targets Innovation-Driven Oversight

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has released key details of the SEC/Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI) Compliance Summit 2025, scheduled to hold in Lagos with a strong emphasis on reforms to the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) and the integration of technology-driven compliance practices across Nigeria’s capital market.

Positioned as a strategic continuation of the successful 2024 edition, the 2025 summit will focus on strengthening transparency, efficiency, and resilience within the capital market ecosystem.

According to the Commission, the event aims to promote innovation-led regulatory practices that address emerging risks while supporting the evolving market structure.

The summit, with the theme “Innovation and Compliance – Balancing Risks and Opportunities,” will convene capital market operators, selfregulatory organizations, FinTech innovators, regulators, and compliance professionals to discuss risk-based, forwardlooking compliance strategies.

The SEC said compliance officers are expected to participate, given their central role in safeguarding market integrity and ensuring institutions adapt swiftly to regulatory changes.

The Commission explained that the gathering will promote innovation-driven compliance strategies to enhance regulatory efficiency, deepen dialogue on beneficial ownership transparency and customer due diligence, and highlight the importance of RegTech and data analytics for real-time transaction monitoring.

It will also emphasize stronger board and senior management involvement in fostering a robust compliance culture, along with strengthening public-private sector collaboration to sustain Nigeria’s progress in Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT).

According to the SEC, the summit will provide an unparalleled platform for indepth analysis of regulatory evolution, featuring expert-led sessions examining ISA 2025 compliance requirements and changing expectations for market participants.