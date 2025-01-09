SEC To Strengthen Borrowing Framework For Govt, Corporates

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced plans to enhance its regulatory framework governing borrowing by governments and corporate entities.

This move aims to foster financial stability, enable sustainable funding, and drive economic growth. Speaking in an interview, SEC Director General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, emphasised the vital role of borrowing in the financial ecosystem.

“An improved borrowing framework is essential as it serves as a cornerstone of the financial system. Sustainable funding mechanisms are critical for advancing our developmental goals, particularly in light of the Supreme Court’s directive for direct federal allocations to the 774 local government areas,” he stated.

Dr. Agama highlighted the need for strategic borrowing to manage public resources effectively. “Focused borrowing can catalyze progress in key sectors, ensuring that municipal, state, and federal governments utilize funds to achieve meaningful development,” he added.

For the corporate sector, the SEC is spearheading regulatory innovations, including the introduction of new rules governing Central Counterparties (CCPs).

These rules, set to take effect in 2025, are designed to streamline capital-raising processes and foster a dynamic business environment. “As a Commission, we are committed to making borrowing seamless and efficient for Nigerian companies.

By driving growth in the capital market, we are expanding opportunities and introducing innovative products such as derivatives. This shift will position Nigeria as more than a mono-product market,” Agama explained.

He further underscored the importance of robust legal and regulatory frameworks in building confidence in derivatives trading.

“Clear exemptions from general insolvency laws and other enabling regulations will create a safer, more predictable trading environment, thereby attracting new participants to the market,” he noted.

