SEC To Intensify Market Enforcement In 2026 Under ISA

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced plans to strengthen enforcement of capital market rules under the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 in 2026.

Director-General of SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, said the new law has expanded the Commission’s supervisory and enforcement powers, which will be applied “firmly and impartially” to address market abuse, insider trading, fraudulent investment schemes, and other forms of misconduct.

“Enforcement actions will be guided by due process and the rule of law. Predictable and consistent regulation is critical to building investor confidence,” Agama stated.

The SEC will also focus on improving regulatory efficiency through digitalisation, including streamlined approvals, automated filings, and enhanced disclosure processes to increase transparency and reduce friction in the market.

Agama highlighted plans to introduce enhanced disclosure standards, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting, alongside a structured recapitalisation and governance review of market intermediaries to ensure financial resilience and sound risk management.

On investor protection, he reiterated the SEC’s commitment to balancing broader market access with safeguards for retail investors and SMEs.

“Regulation will not stifle growth but catalyse it. Enforcement is meant to protect investors and build trust,” he added.

The Commission also intends to roll out a nationwide financial literacy programme in 2026 to enhance investor awareness and reduce vulnerability to fraudulent schemes, reinforcing confidence and resilience in Nigeria’s capital market.