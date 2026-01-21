SEC To Embed Capital Market Education Across All School Levels In 2026

The Securities and Exchange Commission has unveiled plans to embed capital market education across Nigeria’s entire education system from 2026, as part of a broader strategy to deepen financial literacy and build a more inclusive and trustworthy capital market.

The Director General of the Commission, Emomotimi Agama, disclosed this while outlining the SEC’s financial education agenda for the year. He said capital market studies would be integrated into curricula at all levels of education, from primary and secondary schools to tertiary institutions.

According to Agama, the Commission has already worked with national curriculum development authorities responsible for educational content, adding that full implementation of the initiative is scheduled for 2026.

Beyond curriculum reforms, the SEC is expanding its use of digital platforms to improve public access to capital market information. Agama said the Commission’s podcast platform is already operational, with its first session for the year recently held.

He noted that the podcast would be scaled up significantly to ensure wider dissemination of accurate and timely market information.

The Director General also disclosed that the Commission is strengthening collaboration with educational institutions and other stakeholders to deliver financial education in more diverse and effective ways. As part of this effort, the SEC plans to establish additional zonal offices across the country, bringing regulatory services, investor education and market information closer to the public.

In a further move to broaden outreach, Agama said the Commission has applied for a dedicated capital market radio licence. The proposed radio station, he explained, would focus exclusively on capital market education and information, with the aim of reaching audiences in every part of the country.

He added that the SEC is also partnering with institutions and associations, including faith-based and community organisations, to extend the reach of its financial literacy programmes.

Market outreach activities are expected to expand significantly in 2026, with the Commission targeting major markets nationwide to educate citizens on investment opportunities and raise awareness about scams, fraudulent schemes and unregistered investment offerings.