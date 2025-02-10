SEC To Educate State Govts On Capital Market Opportunities

Share

In a strategic bid to unlock the untapped economic potential within Nigeria’s states, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to embark on an extensive investor education programne targeting state governments nationwide.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing financial literacy among state executives, was disclosed by SEC Director General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, during a high-level meeting with representatives of the World Bank Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Abuja over the weekend.

Dr. Agama underscored the necessity for state governments to leverage the capital market as a viable avenue for wealth creation, economic expansion, and infrastructure development.

He emphasised the importance of understanding financial markets, investment strategies, and regulatory frame – works to optimise state resources for sustainable economic growth.

“Imagine establishing factories that manufacture goods for export, thereby earning foreign exchange. This would not only create employment for millions of Nigerians but also drive wealth creation and eco – nomic advancement,” Agama remarked.

“Education remains paramount. Many state governments fail to harness investment opportunities not due to reluctance, but due to a lack of awareness.

It is our responsibility to bridge this knowledge gap,” he added. The SEC’s strategic engagement will kick off with an inaugural session targeting the executive council of a northern state, where officials will receive indepth briefings on capital market opportunities.

The Commission plans to develop comprehensive guides, reports, and policy briefs that simplify complex financial concepts into actionable insights.

Additionally, case studies of Nigerian states that have successfully raised capital through bonds or attracted investments will be showcased as models for others to emulate.

Share

Please follow and like us: