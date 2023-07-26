SEC to create platform for players in commodity sector

The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to to provide a platform for selected players in the commodity trading ecosystem, the capital market and other relevant industry members to engage with mining companies to discuss opportunities for accessing long-term funding in the capital market via a workshop.

This, according to the Commission, is part of the implementation of the capital market masterplan and part of the strategies to foster a thriving commoditytrading ecosystem, over the next few years. The masterplan designates commodities exchanges as critical for enabling investment diversification, risk management, price discovery and transactional efficiency According to the SEC, the workshop, which is titled “Financing the Solid Minerals Sector through the Capital Market and the critical role of the Commodities Exchanges,” is scheduled to hold on July 27 and 28, 2023 at the Securities and Exchange Commission Lagos Zonal Office 3, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to SEC, the Commission is organising the workshop in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to enlighten capital market operators on the roles of the Mining industry, and how it could admit players in the solid minerals extractive industry into the commodities trading ecosystem.

The expected target audience is selected mining companies in Nigeria. The SEC DG, Mr. Lamido Yuguda had recently said that Commodity Exchanges would create jobs and facilitate economic development among other benefits, adding that such Exchanges were critical to enabling investment diversification, risk management, price discovery and transactional efficiency. Yuguda stated that commodity exchanges had the potential to efficiently link commodities to industries, thereby creating jobs, improving living standards and unlocking the economic potentials of farming communities, promoting rural development, enhancing financial inclusion of small holder farmers, and ultimately facilitating economic development, amongst other benefits.

He described the workshop as indeed timely considering government’s policy shift towards economic diversification and the need to deepen capacity across the agricultural value chain. He said a thriving commodities trading ecosystem, with grading and standardization features, would ensure compliance with established grades and standards, eliminate or reduce the proliferation of sub-standard commodities in the markets, and encourage global acceptance of commodities produced in Nigeria, among other benefits.