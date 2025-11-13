SEC To Begin T+2 Settlement Cycle In Nigerian Capital Market On Nov 28

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that the Nigerian capital market will officially transition to a T+2 settlement cycle for equities transactions starting Friday, November 28, 2025, in a move aimed at aligning with global best practices and improving market efficiency.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that the transition from the current T+3 (trade date plus three days) settlement cycle is now at the implementation stage, following months of preparation and stakeholder testing.

According to SEC, the migration is expected to significantly enhance the Nigerian capital market by providing investors with quicker access to funds, boosting overall market liquidity, and reducing counterparty risk exposure, thereby fostering a more stable and resilient market environment.

The Commission added that as the central counterparty, CSCS Plc has invested considerable effort and resources to ensure seamless operational and technical readiness throughout the transition. “Extensive testing with market participants has been successfully conducted without any reported issues, reflecting high confidence in the market’s preparedness for this landmark change,” the statement said.

Under the new system, all trades executed on Friday, November 28, 2025, will settle on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, while transactions carried out before that date will continue to follow the existing T+3 schedule. This means that trades executed on Thursday, November 27, will also settle on December 2, coinciding with the first batch of T+2 settlements.

The SEC reaffirmed its commitment to building a modern, efficient, and transparent capital market, adding that it will continue engaging stakeholders to drive further improvements and strengthen Nigeria’s position as an attractive investment destination.