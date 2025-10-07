SEC Targets Investments In Non-Interest Finance As Market Value Hits N1.6trn

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has disclosed plans to deepen investments in Nigeria’s non-interest finance sector, which has grown significantly to a current valuation of about ₦1.6 trillion.

Director-General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, made this known during a joint press briefing in Abuja ahead of the 7th African International Conference on Islamic Finance (AICIF), scheduled for November 2025.

The event is jointly organized by the SEC, Metropolitan Law Firm, and Metropolitan Skills Ltd, with the theme: “Africa Emerging: A Prosperous and Inclusive Outlook.”

Agama noted that the rapid growth of the non-interest finance market reflects rising investor confidence in ethical and inclusive financial instruments. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to leveraging the sector as a tool for driving sustainable economic development, tackling poverty, and reducing migration by creating viable investment opportunities.

“Nigeria has a great number of investors in this space. The depth of the financial system in this area cannot be overemphasized,” he said. “Non-interest finance is backed by projects, ensuring that funds are deployed to developmental initiatives. This will reduce poverty across Africa and discourage migration. That is critical for us as a people and as a nation.”

Highlighting the growing investor appetite, Agama revealed that the last Sukuk issuance was oversubscribed by over 700 percent, underscoring the increasing confidence in non-interest products and the regulatory framework.

“The non-interest capital market has attained a valuation of ₦1.6tn. The overwhelming subscription to our Sukuk issuances demonstrates strong investor confidence and an expanding demand for ethical financial instruments,” he stated.

According to him, this year’s AICIF coincides with the conclusion of the Revised Nigerian Capital Market Masterplan (2021–2025) and will feature high-level discussions on unlocking capital for Africa’s infrastructure, green and ethical investments, agricultural financing, and the role of fintech in transforming Islamic finance.

“This year’s theme is a powerful call to action. It’s about harnessing ethical finance to build a resilient, equitable, and prosperous future for all Africans,” Agama said. “This is not just another conference. It’s a problem-solving platform that will deliver actionable strategies to drive new investment flows and inform future regulatory policy.”

He described the enactment of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 as a “game changer,” noting that it provides a stronger legal foundation for non-interest financial products, empowers the SEC to register non-interest collective investment schemes, and broadens the range of instruments available to investors.

“It modernizes our regulatory framework, enhances transparency, and gives investors the confidence needed to engage more deeply with ethical finance,” he added.

Managing Partner of Metropolitan Law Firm and Chairperson of the AICIF 2025 Planning Committee, Ummahani Amin, emphasized that Islamic finance remains one of the fastest-growing segments of the global financial system.

“This year, we are especially proud of our strategic partnership with the SEC,” she said. “This collaboration underscores our shared vision to strengthen the Islamic finance ecosystem, deepen investor confidence, and support innovation that aligns with integrity and shared prosperity.”

She added that the 2025 conference will feature an award night to celebrate excellence and innovation, as well as the unveiling of winners of the AICIF Pitch Competition, a platform designed to spotlight young entrepreneurs and innovative ideas shaping the future of Islamic finance in Africa.