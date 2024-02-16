SEC Takes Investors Education to Yobe State

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the apex regulatory body saddled with the dual responsibilities of regulating and developing the Nigerian capital market, held a three- day capital market and investor clinic in Yobe State.

SEC said the aim of the exercise was to create awareness among the general public on e-dividend, dematerialisation of shares certificates, direct cash settlement payment system, among other initiatives and to handle enquiries/complaints from shareholders. A statement signed by Danladi Mohammed, Head, Kano Zonal Office of SEC for the Commission’s Director General, Lamido Yuguda, said it partnered the Yobe Investment Company Ltd for the training as it shares some common goals and objectives with the Commission.

Resolution after the meeting included e-dividend adoption, requests for change/reconciliation of names, requests for scheme consideration pay- off, requests for status of shares, request for transmission of shares and payment of outstanding dividends among others. In line with its developmental roles, functions and its 10-Year-Master- Plan (2015-2025), SEC recently launched several key initiatives as part of efforts to transform the Nigerian capital market to world standard.