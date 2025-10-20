SEC, SMEDAN Partner To Boost Financing For Small Businesses

Over 40 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria are set to benefit from improved access to long-term financing following a new partnership between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Both agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja to strengthen collaboration and create alter- native financing channels for small businesses through the Nigerian capital market.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Director-General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, said the initiative would help integrate small businesses into the capital market ecosystem and position them for sustainable growth. “Capital is the bedrock of any company.

Today, we have about 40 million SMEs registered with SMEDAN, and it is important that as a capital market, we provide a route for them to raise funds for sustainability,” Agama stated.

He added that the collaboration aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s economic agenda focused on job creation, growth, and industrial expansion, describing the initiative as a vital step toward achieving the administration’s $1 trillion economy target.

“We want these enterprises to join the pipeline of listed companies in Nigeria, democratize wealth, and accelerate national development,” he added. Also speaking, SMEDAN’s Director-General, Mr. Charles Odii, said the MoU would help address the challenge of limited and costly financing facing small businesses.

“Capital in this part of the world is very expensive and scarce. Through this collaboration, we are creating another source of financing for our medium-scale enterprises,” Odii noted. “Our goal is to have at least 1,000 SMEs listed on the capital market, which will stimulate growth, create wealth, and reduce unemployment.”

The partnership aims to deepen the integration of MSMEs into the formal financial system and support them in meeting regulatory and governance standards required for capital market participation. Under the agreement, qualifying MSMEs will be supported to raise funds through equity or debt securities in line with SEC regulations.

The collaboration will also feature capacitybuilding programs to enhance financial literacy, corporate governance, and awareness of market opportunities.

Additionally, the SEC will contribute to SMEDAN’s five-year strategic policy framework to foster inclusive financing and SME-friendly market reforms, while SMEDAN will identify and encourage qualified enterprises to list on recognized exchanges.

The partnership will also enable creditworthy MSMEs to access the debt market, helping them issue debt instruments to qualified investors and expand their financing sources beyond traditional bank loans. As part of the implementation process, both agencies plan to host a three-day national SME conference to engage key stakeholders, promote market access, and drive policy dialogue.

The MoU further establishes a Joint Working Group (JWG) to oversee implementation and datasharing mechanisms in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023. With this collaboration, SEC and SMEDAN aim to unlock the vast potential of Nigeria’s small business sector, enhance financial inclusion, and accelerate the country’s journey toward a robust, diversified, and sustainable economy.