SEC Slashes Approval Timelines To Spur Market Growth

In a decisive move to enhance efficiency in Nigeria’s capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has drastically reduced the time required for companies to secure approvals, cutting it from over a year to just 14 days.

SEC Director General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, revealed this development in Abuja over the weekend, underscoring the Commission’s commitment to accelerating market processes and fostering economic expansion.

“Since assuming office, we have prioritized reducing time to market, a longstanding challenge for issuers seeking capital.

Today, I am proud to announce that approvals are now granted within two weeks, ensuring businesses can access funding swiftly and efficiently,” Agama stated.

This streamlined approach played a crucial role in the recent banking recapitalisation exercise, which saw financial institutions raise over N2.2 trillion through the Nigerian capital market via the e-offering platform.

Agama highlighted that issuers encountered no bureaucratic delays, as SEC’s advanced approval mechanisms ensured a seamless and timely process.

The DG also emphasised the Commission’s embrace of digital solutions, pointing to the successful adoption of electronic initial public offerings (e-IPOs) on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) platform.

This technological shift has not only expedited transactions but also attracted a wave of young investors into the market.

“Our vision is clear—efficiency, innovation, and investor confidence. We are leveraging technology to modernize the capital market, ensuring Nigerians can invest with ease and trust,” Agama affirmed.”

