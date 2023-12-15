SEC Seals Investment Firm for Illegal Finance Business

For engaging in illegal investment and other capital market activities, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sealed the premises of Ready Finance Investors Limited. SEC justified its action on ridding Nigeria’s capital market from fraudulent operators by creating veritable opportunity for legitimate businesses to thrive in the system. The closure was confirmed in a statement issued by the Commission.

It gave the firm’s address as Flat 5, AYA Memorial Plaza, Nkwere Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja. “It was shut down for offering a range of financial investment services and schemes suggestive of a covert Ponzi scheme. The scheme entices clients with promises of fixed returns on investment, contingent upon the specific package to which a client subscribes,” the Commission said.

SEC said Ready Finance Investors Limited was not registered with the Commission to conduct any activities in the capital market, rendering its operations and activities therein illegal. The matter is currently under the purview of law enforcement agencies for criminal investigation and subsequent prosecution. The Commission also advised the general public that any person subscribing to any of the company’s products/schemes or dealing with it in any capital market-related business was doing so at his/her own risk.

In addition to sealing up the premises of offenders, other efforts by the Commission to curb the operations of illegal capital market operators in Nigeria include the amendment of its Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Financing (AML/ CFT/CPF) Regulation 2022 in line with the findings from the National Residual Risk Assessment (NRRA) exercise, new frameworks on the implementation of Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS), Risk-based Supervision and guidance on Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs). Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android