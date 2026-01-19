SEC Raises Minimum Capital For Market Operators, Sets June 2027 Compliance Deadline

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a sweeping review of minimum capital requirements for regulated capital market entities, significantly raising thresholds across brokerage, fund management, market infrastructure, fintech and digital asset operations in a move aimed at strengthening market resilience and investor protection.

The new framework, contained in Circular No. 26-1 dated January 16, 2026, is issued pursuant to the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 and represents the first comprehensive overhaul of minimum capital requirements since 2015.

According to the Commission, the revision is designed to align capital adequacy with the growing scale, complexity and risk profile of activities in Nigeria’s capital market.

In its introduction, the SEC said the review was informed by the need to enhance the financial soundness and operational resilience of market operators, mitigate systemic risks, and ensure that regulated entities possess sufficient financial capacity to meet obligations in a sustainable manner.

The framework also seeks to support innovation and orderly development of emerging segments, including digital assets and commodities markets. Under the revised requirements, capital thresholds for brokerage and dealing firms have been substantially raised.

Brokers providing client execution services will now be required to maintain a minimum capital of N600 million, up from N200 million previously.

Dealers engaged in proprietary trading will see their requirement jump tenfold to N1 billion, while broker-dealers offering a combination of execution, proprietary trading, margin lending and advisory services must now hold at least N2 billion, compared with N300 million under the old regime.

Sub-brokers have also been affected, with digital sub-brokers required to maintain N100 million in capital and corporate sub-brokers N50 million, up from N10 million each previously.

In a notable development, the SEC introduced explicit minimum capital thresholds for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), reflecting the regulator’s push to bring digital asset activities firmly within the regulatory perimeter.

Digital Asset Exchanges will now be required to maintain N2 billion in capital, up from N500 million, while Digital Asset Custodians will also be subject to a N2 billion threshold.

Other categories, including Digital Assets Offering Platforms, Digital Assets Intermediaries and Real-World Assets Tokenization and Offering Platforms, will be required to hold between N500 million and N1 billion, depending on the scope of their operations.

Ancillary Virtual Asset Service Providers will be required to maintain a minimum of N300 million. For fintech operators, minimum capital for robo-advisers has been increased from N10 million to N100 million, while crowdfunding intermediaries will now be required to hold N200 million, up from N100 million.

The revised framework also significantly raises capital requirements for fund and portfolio managers. Full-scope portfolio managers handling collective investment schemes and alternative investment funds with large assets under management will now require a minimum capital of N5 billion, compared with N150 million previously.