SEC Pushes For Financial Inclusion Revolution By 2030

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called for a sweeping national commitment to deepen financial inclusion through investment by 2030, warning that failure to act could entrench inequality and squander Nigeria’s demographic dividend.

Speaking at the United Capital Asset Management Investment Forum on Wednesday in Lagos, SEC Director-General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, made a passionate case for transforming access to finance from a policy aspiration into a tool for national survival.

“Our theme, Advancing Financial Inclusion through Investments, is not aspirational; it is foundational. “By 2030, Nigeria can either harness its demographic dividend or face deepening inequality.

The knowledge-wealth gap is not merely an economic chal – lenge; it is a moral imperative,” Agama said in a keynote address.

He proposed a radical reframing of financial inclusion—not as mere access but as “active finan – cial involvement,” where empowerment meets opportunity and capital becomes a tool of transformation.

According to him, closing the gender gap in financial access alone could lift 700,000 Nigerians out of poverty. Despite a population exceeding 200 million, Agama lamented that only a “tiny fraction” of Nigerians participate in the capital market.

“That’s one reason for poverty—we are running from money,” he said. “Our market capitalisation is an opportunity to do something.”

In a rallying call to stakeholders, Agama urged a shift in narrative and stronger outreach. “We are committed to doing the right thing, no matter whose ox is gored.

The principles of fairness and equity will guide our market reforms. Everyone deserves a level playing field.” He cited the MTN Nigeria public offer as a watershed moment, attracting 150,000 new investors—75 per cent of them women and 85 per cent under 40—showing the appetite for inclusive investment if platforms are accessible.

