SEC Preaches Co-operation Among African Markets

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged cooperation among African markets in a bid to build a stronger interconnection within the continent and enhance development of new products.

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, made the call during a visit of the Board of the SEC to the Autorite Marocaine Du Marche Des Capitaux , AMMC (Moroccan Capital Market Authority) in Rabat yesterday, a statement by SEC’ Head, External Relations Mrs.Efe Ebelo said.

“We need to cooperate in Africa, invest in each other’s market and grow our continent. We want to build collaboration so that as Africans we can have a focus and build a strong interconnection.

The time is now for us to look inwards. “We are aware of your strength in Collective Investment Schemes and we know we can learn a lot from you. The population of Nigeria is huge and we need people to understand the huge benefits in CIS and how they can key into it.

“We appreciate the strength of the Moroccan economy and structure and we want to see what role the capital market has played in all of this”, he stated. Agama said the capital market is the nerve centre of the economy adding the citizens need to understand how to use it to create wealth to improve their quality of life.

According to him, “the capital market is an enabler to the development of the economy and we believe there is so much to learn from Morocco to help strengthen our own market. We are excited about what the future holds for us and how we can forge a common front.

“We are happy about the progress of CIS in Morocco and we want to learn from you and also tell you about or experience because there is a lot to gain. Our relationship and Integration will go a long way in building both markets and make life better for our citizens.”

