SEC Pledges Commitment To Women’s Equitable Investment Opportunities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure investors get equitable access to financial services, investment opportunities.

A statement by SEC said the commission’s Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services, Mrs Samiya Usman, made the commitment on Sunday.

Usman said the commission’s dedication to fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem that empowered women across all sectors was unquestionable.

She said that over the years, SEC had taken deliberate steps to ensure that the country’s capital market fostered inclusivity and catered to the unique financial needs of women.

”A financially empowered woman is an empowered household and an empowered household is the bedrock of a prosperous economy.

”Through policy advocacy, regulatory frameworks, and partnerships, we continue to encourage the development of womenfocused financial products and services.

”I am pleased to highlight that some of our capital market operators have heeded this call by designing tailored investment solutions.

“A notable example is United Capital’s Women Wealth for Women Fund, which seek to empower women with wealth creation opportunities.

”Similarly, within the commodities market, innovative financial products have been structured to enhance women’s participation in agribusiness, an area where many Nigerian women play a critical role,” she said.

