SEC, PenCom, NGX Call For More Collaboration, Awareness

With the aim of enhancing investor participation and securities lending transactions in the Nigerian capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), National Pension Commission (PENCOM) and Nige- rian Exchange Limited (NGX) have reaffirmed their commitment to further developing the securities lending landscape.

This commitment was reiterated during the NGX Securities Lending workshop held in collaboration with Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), Cardinalstone Partners, Stanbic IBTC Nominees, and the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp).

The virtual workshop with the theme “Business Facilitation Act 2023 as a catalyst for deepening Securities lending in Nigeria,” brought together diverse stakeholders, including retail and institutional investors, Pension Funds Administrators, Fund Managers, ETF Issuers, regulators, and policymakers.

The Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX, Jude Chiemeka, high- lighted in his opening remarks that one of the significant achievements during the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was the assent of the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022 on February 14, 2023.

This legislative mile- stone led to crucial amendments being made to Section 89 (2) of the Pension Reform Act, allowing pension assets to qualify for securities lending, subject to guidelines issued by PenCom. Chiemeka emphasised that these amendments created new possibilities within Nigeria’s securities landscape, particularly for institutional investors like Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).