SEC Orders Companies To Honour Dividend Claims

In a landmark decision aimed at safeguarding investors’ rights and resolving long-standing issues in Nigeria’s capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ordered all public companies and their registrars to stop treating unclaimed dividends older than 12 years as “statute-barred”—particularly those predating the enactment of the Finance Act 2020.

The directive aligns with Section 60 of the Finance Act 2020, which mandates that dividends unclaimed for more than six years be transferred to the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund (UFTF), a mechanism established to hold such funds in trust for their rightful owners.

According to a circular issued by the Commission, “The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission has been drawn to the fact that paying companies and their registrars have continued to treat unclaimed dividends of public companies that are older than 12 years as being ‘statute-barred’ without recourse to the provisions of the Finance Act 2020.”

The SEC clarified that any dividend not claimed before December 31, 2020—the effective date of the Finance Act—is still valid for collection, provided it has not surpassed the six-year period designated for remittance to the UFTF. Since the fund is yet to become fully operational, the Commission has directed that all legitimate dividend claims must be honoured without delay.

“Pending the setting up and operationalisation of the UFTF by the Federal Government, the Commission hereby directs public companies and their registrars to continue to honour all requests by shareholders for the payment of unclaimed dividends, effective from December 31, 2020,” the statement read.

The Commission also mandated public companies and registrars to submit periodic compliance reports in accordance with SEC Rules and Regulations.

This directive comes amid growing concern over Nigeria’s rising pool of unclaimed dividends, which had reached ₦215 billion as of March 2024. SEC Director-General Dr. Emomotimi Agama has pledged comprehensive reforms to address the issue.

“The reason why investors come to the market is to have returns, and when those returns are not getting to them, it becomes a challenge,” Agama said.

“For us at the SEC, any effort to reduce unclaimed dividends will be a positive one.”

To tackle the issue, the SEC has introduced an e-Dividend Mandate Management System (eDMMS) and is developing a mobile application for real-time dividend tracking and claims. A major obstacle, however, remains shareholder identification, often hampered by outdated or incomplete investor records.

To overcome this, the Commission is working closely with the Committee for Identity Management for the Capital Market and accelerating digital reforms to streamline the claims process. Investors are also being encouraged to visit the SEC’s website to verify and update their information and electronically mandate their bank accounts.

As Nigeria’s capital market braces for broader regulatory changes, the SEC’s latest directive is seen as a critical step toward restoring investor confidence and ensuring that legitimate shareholder earnings are not lost to bureaucratic lapses.

