SEC Orders Asset Restitution, Share Buyouts, Reform To Resolve Ibru-Ikeja Hotel Crisis

To resolve long running corporate governance crises and bitter shareholder disputes raging in Ikeja Hotel Plc (IHPLC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued far-reaching directives following the conclusion of a forensic audit into, drawing a hard line under years of unprecedented corporate disputes.

The directives, detailed in an official SEC letter dispatched to the parties, are anchored on the findings of a forensic audit conducted by Akintola Williams Deloitte, which was commissioned following a protracted feud between the factions of Mr. Goodie Ibru and the estate of the late Alex Ibru.

The audit commenced in January 2018, following a mediated settlement agreement signed the year earlier. New Telegraph learnt that Deloitte’s conclusions were further vetted by Grant Thornton and deliberated by IHPLC’s board before submission to the Commission.

Chief among the SEC’s actions is the restitution order against Mr. Goodie Ibru and his firm, Associated Ventures International Limited (AVIL), who are to repay IHPLC for the unauthorized disposal of one million Union Bank shares in 2001.

The proceeds were allegedly used to acquire stakes in 13 blue-chip companies—including Total, GTCO, Mobil, and Nestlé— without board approval. SEC has mandated full restitution of the equivalent market value of those shares, inclusive of all dividends and bonuses accrued.

In a separate ruling, the SEC determined that IHPLC had significantly overstated its indebtedness to AVIL, instructing a downward revision from N1.22 billion to N167.39 million—the only portion supported by documentation.

Conversely, a N1.62 billion liability to Minabo Limited was upheld, based on verifiable land title records. On the contentious matter of Tourist Company of Nigeria (TCN) shares, the Commission ruled that 260 million shares transferred to AVIL and Minabo constituted valid repayment of a N985.87 million board-approved loan.

This decision effectively settles one of the core conflicts in the long-running dispute, with the Alex Ibru faction recognized as having already received value for the assets.

Further instructions include a directive for IHPLC to negotiate a severance package for Mr. Goodie Ibru, in line with the 2017 agreement.

The SEC also ruled on protracted rental disputes: Mr. Ibru, AVIL, and the Alex Ibru/RFC/ OMA group, along with Stanbic IBTC Bank, are to pay outstanding rents on properties occupied— amounting to over $1 million— with a 40 per cent discount applied.