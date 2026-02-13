SEC, NOA Forge Partnership To Enlighten Nigerians On Illegal Schemes

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is forging partnership with the National Orientation Agency to enlighten Nigerians on various illegal schemes. Director General of SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, stated this during a meeting with the Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja yesterday.

Agama disclosed that the capital market was available tool for national development but beyond all that, is the tendency for people to do the wrong things that will lead to impoverishment of Nigerians.

He said: “These are not sup – posed to be but many people fall victim due to lack of knowledge. We know these schemes are springing up daily and these people are defrauding Nigerians.”