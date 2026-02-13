New Telegraph

February 13, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. SEC, NOA Forge…

SEC, NOA Forge Partnership To Enlighten Nigerians On Illegal Schemes

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is forging partnership with the National Orientation Agency to enlighten Nigerians on various illegal schemes. Director General of SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, stated this during a meeting with the Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja yesterday.

Agama disclosed that the capital market was available tool for national development but beyond all that, is the tendency for people to do the wrong things that will lead to impoverishment of Nigerians.

He said: “These are not sup – posed to be but many people fall victim due to lack of knowledge. We know these schemes are springing up daily and these people are defrauding Nigerians.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

AFAN: Nigeria’s Agric Transformation Rests On Farmer Income Protection
Read Next

NOPPMAN Affirms Nigeria As Africa’s Second-Largest Onion Producer