SEC: Nigeria Can Drive Changes Via ESG Compliance

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that Nigeria has the opportunity to drive positive changes through the focused promotion of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and sustainable financial markets while protecting the environment, reducing inequality, promoting security and fostering national economic prosperity.

The Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who stated this in Lagos, expressed the determination of the Commission to stand firm in its commitment to champion the promotion of sustainable financing through formulating the necessary rules and regulations; working together with stakeholders to promote advocacy and encourage dialogue, with a view to creating the required enabling environment for as- sessing the progress achieved and overcoming the challenges that remain.

According to him, “amongst others, our Rules on green bonds have already facilitated three issuances, thereby providing the essential funding for green projects in sectors such as power, water and agriculture, and building the foundation for more to come in the near- est future. “In addition, we have also developed comprehensive sustainable finance guidelines and disclosure requirements for capital market operators, aligning them with the wider Nigerian sustainable finance principles.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate continued growth in the sustainable finance environment and in particular, within the Nigerian bond market. This will present a significant opportunity for the Nigerian capital market to expand its product offerings, and provide more long-term financing for businesses.

He stated that the world had found itself at a critical juncture where all must urgently consider the devastating impact of climate change, inequality, conflict and insecurity vis-à-vis the need for responsible corporate behaviour to reshape our thoughts and actions around the future of our investment practices, and ensure that they align with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations.

Yuguda said that all stakeholders, desirous of a better future for themselves, their businesses and their communities, should fully support every effort to build an economy that encourages sustainable business practices. “The revised Nigerian Capital Market Masterplan strongly underlines the need to create awareness and ac- tively deploy educational and advocacy campaigns to promote ESG-compliant products.

“This initiative has been identified to be of high priority, demanding immediate implementation, and this is one of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s principal reasons for organising this workshop, in collaboration with our co-hosts, the Financial Centre for Sustainability (FC4S). “At its core, sustainable finance integrates ESG factors into investment decisions, seeking long-term economic and social benefits for both stakeholders and society.

It is therefore heartening to witness a growing number of institutional investors and funds embracing various ESG investing approaches in recognition of the potential positive impact on individuals, businesses and society,” he added.

In his welcome address, Adrian Mill, Managing Director, Environmental and Social Sustainability, said the event really exemplified Nigeria’s growing alignment with global ESG and sustainability trends and urged participants to seek to examine the intersection of sustainable finance ESG, requirements and how investments are undertaken in Nigeria’s capital markets today and in the future.