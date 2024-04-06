SEC, NGX ill-prepared for banks’ recapitalisation –Analysts

As banks operating in Nigeria prepare for the epoch recapitalization exercise, some analysts have expressed concerns over the per- ceived level of preparedness of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Exchange Group, (NGX) in effectively handling the banks’ forced recapitalization exercise by the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) . Specifically, the analysts including Victor Ogiemwonyi, retired investment banker and a former council member of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NGX) , Friday Ameh, Lagos based analyst,John Agbo, a chartered stockbroker and analyst, among others made specific reference to alleged lack of organization, board and dearth of experienced staff as possible challenges against its implementation. They further argued that considering the fact that major high ticket public offering has not been undertaking in recent times, except that of MTN, and also the over 20 years time lag between when such large scale activities of recapitalization of 2004/2005 took place and now to possible hiccups against the exercise that CBN is looking forward to, so that the recapitalized banks could participate in the envisaged $1 trillion economy.

They also criticized SEC, for instance, alleged evading of ts responsibilities in setting up operational guidelines for Crypto operations in the country, but was rather involved in bulk passing and abdication of its responsibilities, which allegedly made Binance embark on illegal transactions of up to $26 billion within the last one year. But Bagudu Mohammed Waziri, head of external relations of the Commission would not accept the fact that SEC’s effectiveness is allegedly being hampered by lack of board, organization, among others, insisting, “We are prepared for the exercise. Lack of board does not affect our operations as we have operation manuals.” Similarly, a source at NGX said, “We have always been on the job and our cutting edge technology has always assisted us just like we did for a big ticket company like MTN.” Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Ogiemwonyi said “the beehive of activities coming to the NGX is a welcome development. NGX basically lists securities that have been approved by the SEC.

To the best of my knowledge, they are more ready than SEC. The real issues will be at SEC , given the workload and the diminished capacity at SEC. The last regime before the current one, raised questions about competence and the fact that there have been very few new issues in the last several years, means that personnel experience will be put to test. Many of the experienced hands that were there during the last consolidation are mostly gone. There is a need for capacity building in anticipation of the activities coming to the market. Note, that there is currently no Board at SEC which is another issue that has to be tackled quickly to ensure a smooth takeoff of the new listing activities. There are already guidelines and rules in place, if there is need for any new rule changes or issue new guidelines, they will be made.

The market is governed by rules and they are meant to be dynamic with changes in the environment.” To Ameh, “ The two government organizations must embark on refresher training now and CBN must work in collaboration with these agencies, particularly SEC. As it is the federal government must act fast by putting the required board in place. Our fears are not only borne out of possible dearth of experienced staff, but, because the commission is fully run and administered by the government makes our fears real. Their approval of the securities should go beyond exercise merely to satisfy government officials.” Agbo believes that while SEC as government agency must up its game, NGX should show the world that the Demutualisation exercise that has made the organization now to exist for the benefits of public and investors, must should encourage it to embark on engendering confidence in the market, particularly, considering the current hike n monetary policy rate that is luring investors to fixed income instruments.”

However, Waziri, in telephone conversation with Saturday New Telegraph said, “SEC has procedures, operational manuals and systems in place that ensure that issues that come up are handled with the consent of the CEO. On the board issue, we are prepared , well structured, no matter who is at the helm of affairs. ..management is in charge of day to day running of the Commission. Besides, the minister and ministry act in the place of the board and transactions go on smoothly.”