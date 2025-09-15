SEC Moves To Align Capital Market With Global Standards

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has set in motion a sweeping plan to embed international sustainability disclosure standards into Nigeria’s capital market framework, a reform expected to sharpen market transparency, reduce information asymmetry, and unlock new channels of international capital.

Unveiling the initiative at a panel session on the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S1 and S2 standards, SEC Director-General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, said the Commission was determined to anchor Nigeria’s markets on the global baseline established by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

The regulator, he argued, was conscious of sustainability disclosures not as a compliance burden but as a strategic lever to rebuild investor confidence, lower issuers’ cost of capital, and make Nigerian securities more compelling to global institutional funds and development finance institutions.

As a member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the SEC has played an active role in global policy conversations, Agama noted. Nigeria is also represented on the ISSB Standards Adoption Readiness Work Group (ARWG), which crafted the country’s phased implementation roadmap.

That plan envisions voluntary adoption by early movers and large public interest entities (PIEs) before transitioning to mandatory requirements in 2027 for significant PIEs, 2028 for other PIEs, and 2030 for small and mediumsized enterprises.

According to Agama, the new disclosure regime will provide investors with clear, comparable, and decisionuseful information on how Nigerian companies are managing climate risk, safeguarding cash flow resilience, and pursuing transition strategies. By reducing perceived risks, such disclosures are expected to improve creditworthiness, lower borrowing costs, and broaden access to global pools of sustainable capital.

A key pillar of the reform is collaboration with domestic stakeholders. Through the Capital Market Master Plan Implementation Council (CAMMIC) and roundtable sessions, the SEC is working with pension funds, asset managers, and institutional investors to harmonise reporting expectations and align data requests with ISSB metrics.

This drive aims to eliminate duplication and reduce the reporting burden that issuers currently face under fragmented environmental, social and governance (ESG) regimes. The regulator is also partnering with the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) to develop phased assurance requirements—striking a balance between investor confidence and cost-efficiency at the early stages of adoption.

At the same time, collaboration with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is advancing taxonomy-enabled, machine-readable digital reporting systems to enhance access and comparability of sustainability data.

Agama stressed that the SEC would adopt a gradual enforcement philosophy: beginning with a review-based supervisory approach and a “comply or explain” regime before moving to full compliance once market participants have built sufficient preparer and assurance capacity.

Ultimately, full adoption of the ISSB’s S1 and S2 standards is expected to deepen market credibility, stimulate product innovation—including green bonds, sustainability-linked bonds, and transition sukuk—and expand Nigeria’s eligibility for inclusion in major global indices. Agama said: “Aligning with the ISSB standards is central to our vision of building a transparent, resilient, and globally competitive market.