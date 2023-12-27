SEC: Mobilising to achieve FG’s trillion naira economy target

The Federal Government’s aspiration to grow the nation’s economy by a trillion dollars and $3 trillion within a decade respectively is set to find expressions in the nation’s capital market community. Recall President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had told the business community the Nigerian Economic Summit in October that Nigeria’s economy could grow by $1.0 trillion and $3.0 trillion by 2026 and within 10 years respectively. He added that financing the country’s $3.0 trillion national infrastructure stock could be achieved in 10 years and not 300 years. According to him, “building mega cities in every geopolitical zone of the size and scale of Lagos must not take us another six decades. We can do it in one decade. A fully networked and connected Nigeria by rail, gas, fiber optics and road network can be constructed in less than 20 years.”

Capital market potential

While some quarters may consider Tinubu’s target as a political statement, the Director-General, Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda is, however, confident and optimistic that it can be achieved by unlocking the full potential in the capital market and aligning it with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president. Lamido, who doubles as Chairman, Capital Market Committee, presented this possibility at the third quater 2023 Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting while speaking with major key decision makers of the market and industry players, whom he had invited for the occasion. Among these were representatives from the National Assembly, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Asset Management Corporation (AMCON), National Pension Commisssion (PENCOM), Ministry of Trade and Investment, Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC); Representatives of Trade Groups; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market; Chairman of the House Committee on Capital Market and Institutions; Chief Executive Officers of Nigerian Exchange; Abuja Securities and Commodity Exchange; Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS); and Chartered Institute of Chartered Brokers (CIS), among others. Lamido said the capital market was the only platform specifically structured to bridge medium-to-long term financial resource gap for an economy, distinct from the money market segment, which is structured for providing short tenured funds of not more than 12 months.

Replicating Lagos strides

Lagos State as mentioned by President Tinubu remains the most industrialised state in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa. It resorted severally to the capital market to source its funding through issuance of state bonds to finance infrastructure development projects, made possible with supporting disciplined legal processes such as enactment of new Bond Law, establishment of Irrevocable Standing Payment Orders, which guaranteed payment to bondholders; the use of a Consolidated Debt Service Account (CDSA) and Sinking Fund for the benefit of bondholders. At the meeting, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market, Distinguished Senator Osita B. Izunaso; his Deputy, Distinguished Senator Peter N. Jiya, as well as Chairman of the House Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Rt Honourable Solomon T. Bob; and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Dr. Mukhtar Umar Zakari, were unanimous in pledging the readiness of their committees to contribute towards facilitating the development of an ecosystem that will ensure efficient access to capital formation through regular and effective consultation, cooperation and information exchange.

Legislation

Senator Izunaso informed the Committee that legislative initiatives such as the repeal of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2007, had already passed first and second reading at the House of Representatives and also first reading at the Senate. His immediate assignment would be to help in expediting the process and aiming for submission to the President for assent by first quarter of 2024. He then reaffirmed that the envisioned $1 trillion economy can be realized through effective collaboration and productive actions in the market. The various technical committees’ quarterly reports as presented confirmed resilience of the nation’s capital market and its positive achievements, in spite of the global economic and political turmoil, uncertainties and tension, less than expected growth projections and economic, business activities. Some major achievements paraded include about-to-be launched revamped e-Dividend portal, a collaborative effort of the e-Dividend Mandate Technical Committee, the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) and Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS). The launch of the revamped eDividend portal will bring a host of benefits to investors, further minimising infractions by registrars. The e-Dividend portal is part of the E-Dividend Management System (E-DMMS), which has been seen as a breakthrough in solving the problems of unclaimed dividend in Nigerian capital market, now risen to about N190 billion. Since its launch on November 23, 2015, it has provided investors with direct access to their dividends while the endemic problem of stale dividend warrants has been eliminated. Furthermore, travelling from one place to another to deposit dividend warrants has been eliminated. The revamped portal will provide more comprehensive and updated data from 18 out of 19 registrars.

Funding channels

The dynamics of the non-interest capital market is blossoming as more and more investors enter to participate in successive issuances of Sukuk. The issuance of the 6th FGN Sukuk by the Debt Management Office (DMO) witnessed a remarkable success in subscription level of 435 per cent. There was also a flotation of an additional Shariah-compliant fixed Income fund. Plans are being finalised to expand awareness and engagement of various stakeholders to explore the development of Shariah-compliant liquidity instruments for the commodities market and more efforts are being made towards the creation of short-term Sukuk with DMO. Plans are also underway to secure approval of certain standards and the adoption of additional commodity standards that are already sanctioned by the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO). Derisking the commodities’ ecosystem is also being envisaged to introduce insurance products suitable for the needs of commodity producers and traders. From the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) there was a +36.67 per cent rise in performance of the All Share Index, underscoring the market’s resilience in spite of a slow-down in the participation of foreign investors. Improved sentiments among domestic retail investors and attractive yield of some stocks were some of the major contributors to the improved performance. FMDQ emerged from the third quarter with a number of good news, including its recent launch of the Nigerian Housing Strategy Blueprint (NHSB) to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. It was also reported that all stages of the FMDQ Derivatives Market Development Project had been successfully executed, while necessary regulatory approvals have been secured for additional derivatives products. A 23 per cent growth in the average daily clearing and settlement value brought the Central Clearing and Settlement value to around #10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2023 and a 60 percent increase on a year-on-year basis is good news. It was also noted that monthly investor KYC recorded 8,572 accounts being updated, amounting to 31 per cent increase when compared to Q2’23 record.

Optimism

Capacity building for the Nigerian capital market will soon receive a boost, courtesy of the Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI), which has turned around its faculties towards achieving academic excellence and injecting industry experience. Its Board of Directors has approved the introduction of seven new specialised programmes on Investment Banking, Compliance, Islamic Finance, Investment Management, Corporate Governance, Commodities Market and Fintech. The appointment of Mr Anthony Atuche as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Commodities Exchange and the rebranding of the agency are welcome developments for revamping the agency and refocusing it for optimum performance. For several years, the organisation has been operating under a Transition Management Team. It has now been rebranded as an institution with a private sector outlook but with public sector ownership.

Towards Tinubu’s ambition

In order to launch out fully towards deploying all its arsenals to support the president’s ambition, more effort must be expanded in the following areas: Digitisation; market modernisation; further collaboration with local and international bodies, e.g. the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), African Stock Exchange Association (ASEA), multilateral agencies such as the World Bank; create more awareness of the benefits of the capital market, none existence of the non-interest pension funds; establishment of commodities market for non-interest instruments; expanding the current limited pool of investment grade potential for corporate Sukuk issuers within the capital market, increase in patronage of foreign investors, which market has remained skewed to domestic investors, among others.

Last line

The Securities & Exchange Commission has noted these challenges and are taking drastic measures to overcome them with new strategies, taking into consideration the detailed and revised Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan 2015–2025, which remains a blueprint for positioning the market for efficiency and international competitiveness.