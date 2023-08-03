SEC, Ministry To Collaborate On Capital For Non-Oil Sector

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the capital market community are to partner with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and other stakeholders to promote the use of alternative means of raising capital such as non-interest products, tokenisation of assets as well as adopting technologies such as FinTech.

This among others were contained in a communique issued at the end of a two-day workshop on financing the Nigerian solid minerals sector through the capital market and the critical role of the commodities exchanges. The workshop also emphasised the need for the FMMSD and Federal Ministry of Education to re-prioritise the focus on STEM education at basic, secondary and tertiary institutions.

According to the communique, “there is a need for the capital market community to ensure that the market infrastructure that supports the bringing to market of mining ventures is in place, while also protecting investors. “All stakeholders should be involved in promoting sustainable practices and ESG standards within the mining industry while the FMMSD is to ensure the availability of geoscience data, given that it is essential alongside relevant market data in enabling intermediaries and commodities exchanges to structure products for the mining industry.

“The participants also agreed that the FMMSD should collaborate with SEC and other stakeholders to develop capacity in the industry and address the issue of interference in mining activities by the state government, which is identified as a major challenge faced by mining companies, the FMMSD is to take concrete steps to resolve the conflict in state and federal laws as well as overlapping over sight.

“SEC and FMMSD to interface on how to utilise the Feasibility Studies and Competent Persons’ Report to enhance due diligence in the fundraising process and Key stakeholders are to collaborate in continuously de-risking the mining value chain to encourage confidence in prospective investors and venture partners,” the communique stated. Earlier in a keynote address, the Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr. Dayo Obisan, said the solid minerals sector possessed immense transformative potential for sustainable economic growth in Nigeria and held immense potential to contribute significantly to national economic diversification and sustainable development goals.

“With over 44 minerals discovered across the federation, the mining industry can play a vital role in diversifying our economy away from crude oil dependency. The FMMSD has embarked on various initiatives to increase the sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP from 0.5 percent to approximately three percent by 2025. “However, despite the sector’s vast potential, the mining industry in Nigeria has faced significant challenges, with one of the most critical being inadequate access to capital.

The traditional sources of capital, such as bank loans are a total mismatch in terms of capital structuring for the project types in the mining sector, leading to the importance of long-term sources of funding required for mining projects.”

He said financiers’ perceptions of the high risks associated with mining had led to limited opportunities for raising capital, making it a pressing concern to attract strategic investors into the sector adding that the sector requires investments in various stages, from exploration to development, and investors need to be convinced of the potential for quick wins in mining.

“Today, we come together to address these challenges by providing appropriate capital structuring and creating an enabling environment for mining companies to raise funds through the capital market. “We all acknowledge that the success of any industry, including mining, is heavily reliant on access to adequate and sustainable funding.

The peculiarities of the mining sector, such as high upfront capital requirements and lengthy development periods, make it essential for players in this industry to have access to long-term financing. This is where the capital market steps in as a catalyst for economic transformation.”