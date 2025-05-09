SEC Launches Tech Audit Of Capital Market Operators

Share

In a bid to strengthen technological integration across Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has commenced a sweeping assessment of technology adoption among registered Capital Market Operators (CMOs), signaling a fresh drive toward innovation-led market regulation.

In a circular released Monday, the apex capital market regulator said the exercise is part of a strategic move to evaluate how deeply advanced technologies—such as AI, blockchain, and data analytics—have penetrated the operations of CMOs.

“The following technology adoption survey is designed by the Commission to assess the adoption of advanced technologies among registered Capital Market Operators,” the SEC stated.

The online survey will run from May 5 to May 20, 2025.

Registered CMOs are required to complete the survey using their existing login credentials.

