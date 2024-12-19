SEC Issues Stricter Compliance With Financial Disclosure Rules

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria has issued ultimatum to all quoted companies, mandating the simultaneous publication of their periodic financial results on their corporate websites.

This directive, which becomes effective January 2025, stipulates stringent penalties against non-compliance, signifying the regulator’s commitment to fostering transparency in the capital market.

In the circular on Tuesday conveying the new disclosure rule, the SEC expressed grave concerns over the recurring lapses by companies, which often file financial returns with the Commission and relevant exchanges but fail to upload the same on their official websites.

Such practices, the regulator emphasised, contravene Rules 39 and 41 of its governing frame – work.

These provisions obligate public companies to make financial disclosures easily accessible to stakeholders, thereby enabling informed investment decisions.

The Commission clarified that its insistence on web-based disclosure is rooted in the need for seamless investor access to up-to-date financial data.

By eliminating barriers to information, the SEC aims to empower both retail and institutional investors, ensuring a more equitable market environment.

Furthermore, the regulator underscored that timely disclosures are pivotal to robust shareholder engagement and market integrity.

“Effective January 2025, any public company that fails to comply with the simultaneous filing of periodic returns with the Commission, relevant securities exchanges, and placement on its website will face appropriate penalties,” the circular warned.

This directive signals a paradigm shift in disclosure practices among Nigeria’s quoted firms. Under existing regulations, quoted companies in Nigeria are required to file their audited annual financial statements with the SEC and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) within 90 days of the fiscal year-end.

