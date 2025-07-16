SEC Investigates 79 Suspected Ponzi Schemes

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating 79 suspected Ponzi schemes, including an entity operating under FF Tiffany. In a statement yesterday, the body said those found culpable would be prosecuted under the Investment and Securities Act (ISA).

It said it is working closely with law enforcement agencies and other relevant bodies to bring everyone involved in the unlawful operation to justice. SEC said preliminary information revealed that the scheme, which promised investors unusually high and unrealistic returns, had resulted in the loss of several billions of naira.

It said it viewed the activity as a threat to investor confidence and the overall integrity of the financial system.

The commission said it would announce the outcomes of its investigations into the 79 suspected schemes, including FF Tiffany, when the probes are concluded. It said: “These schemes are not registered with the SEC and do not offer investor protection under the law.

“The commission is currently investigating 79 schemes and will make a statement on its findings at the conclusion of the investigation.”

The commission encouraged investors to conduct due diligence and verify the registration status of any investment firm or product by visiting the SEC website or contacting the commission directly through official channels.