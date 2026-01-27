SEC Intensifies Tech-Driven Enforcement To Curb Market Abuses In 2026

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that 2026 will mark a critical phase in its regulatory agenda, focusing on strengthening market infrastructure and deploying technology to eliminate fraud, scams, and other market abuses.

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director General of the SEC, said the Commission will concentrate on deepening market integrity and efficiency by reinforcing the systems and structures that underpin investor confidence. He noted that robust infrastructure is the foundation of any functional capital market, and Nigeria is no exception.

Highlighting recent reforms, Dr. Agama pointed to the successful transition of the Nigerian capital market to a T+2 settlement cycle. Plans are already underway to migrate to a T+1 settlement cycle in 2026, a move expected to enhance liquidity, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency.

The SEC boss explained that infrastructure development is central to market stability and long-term growth, adding that the Commission is on track to complete its full digitalisation programme in 2026. The initiative will streamline regulatory approvals, improve time-to-market processes, and ensure predictability for capital-raising activities.

“Investors need certainty that transactions and capital market processes will be completed within clearly defined timelines,” Dr. Agama said. “Such predictability allows issuers and investors to plan effectively, reinforcing transparency, efficiency, and integrity across the market.”

The SEC will also intensify the use of technology as a regulatory tool to detect and eliminate fraudulent activities, scams, and other market abuses. Strong enforcement, he stressed, is essential to sustaining investor confidence.

Dr. Agama disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains firmly committed to the development of Nigeria’s capital market, particularly the long-term goal of achieving a ₦100 trillion market capitalization. The President has encouraged greater domestic participation, recognising the strategic role of the capital market in driving economic growth and national development.

Describing the President as a leader with deep understanding of the capital market, Dr. Agama said the administration aims to fully integrate the market into Nigeria’s economic framework.

This commitment places a clear mandate on the SEC to provide a regulatory environment that attracts both domestic and foreign investors.

To achieve this, the SEC will continue to strengthen market infrastructure, intensify enforcement actions, and expand investor education initiatives, ensuring that participants can engage the Nigerian capital market with confidence and clarity.