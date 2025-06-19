SEC Flags Zugacoin, Samzuga GPT As High-Risk Meme Coins

Share

…warns against unlicensed cryptos

In a decisive move to protect investors from emerging threats within the digital asset space, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared Zugacoin and Samzuga GPT—along with their variants SZCB and SZCB2—as unlicensed and unauthorized to operate within Nigeria’s capital market.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission warned that these cryptocurrency products are being falsely promoted online without any regulatory approval or valid operational credentials.

“The promoters or issuers of Zugacoin and Samzuga GPT are not registered to operate in any capacity in the Nigerian capital market, and also Zugacoin and Samzuga GPT are not approved by the Commission for issuance to the public,” the SEC cautioned.

Following preliminary investigations, the Commission classified both Zugacoin and Samzuga GPT as meme coins—a category of crypto tokens often devoid of real-aworld utility, tangible backing, or intrinsic value.

“Meme coins derive their value largely from online hype and community speculation,” the SEC explained, adding that such assets are highly susceptible to “pump-and-dump” manipulation schemes designed to deceive retail investors.

Share