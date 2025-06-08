SEC Flags ‘Punisher Coin’ As High-Risk Scheme

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a strong advisory, warning the Nigerian public against participating in the presale or promotion of a new cryptocurrency known as Punisher Coin, or $PUN, citing regulatory breaches and a high risk of investor fraud.

In a public notice released on Sunday, the capital market regulator described the ongoing presale of Punisher Coin as “unauthorized and illegal,” warning that the asset and its promoters are not registered to operate within Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem.

“The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission has been drawn to several online publications blatantly advertising the unauthorized presale of a cryptocurrency termed Punisher Coin, also known as $PUN,” the SEC stated, citing a report in the Daily Trust e-paper which claimed the coin could rival established tokens like Avalanche and Chainlink.

The Commission categorically disassociated itself from the coin and emphasized that neither it nor its promoters have received regulatory approval.

“Punisher Coin aka $PUN and its promoters are not registered by the Commission to promote, launch, sell, trade, or solicit investments from the Nigerian public,” the statement read.

According to preliminary findings, the SEC said Punisher Coin qualifies as a “meme coin”—a type of digital asset typically lacking intrinsic value, utility, or a defined project roadmap. These coins are often driven by social media hype and influencer promotion, which the Commission warned makes them especially vulnerable to manipulation and sudden collapse.

“Further investigation has revealed that Punisher Coin or $PUN is a meme coin. Meme coins generally have no use case or intrinsic value. Their price movements are usually driven by social media buzz and influencer promotion, which are prone to manipulation and abrupt collapses,” the SEC added.

The Commission cautioned that such tokens are commonly used in “pump-and-dump” schemes, where promoters artificially inflate a coin’s value through hype before selling off their holdings at a profit—leaving unsuspecting investors with worthless tokens.

“In light of these findings, any person who invests in such a scheme does so at his or her own risk,” the SEC warned.

Reaffirming its investor protection mandate, the Commission urged Nigerians to verify the legitimacy of any crypto asset offering, as well as the registration status of promoters and platforms, via its official fintech verification portal: SEC Fintech Verification Portal

This latest warning reflects the SEC’s growing concern over the proliferation of unregistered digital asset schemes targeting Nigerian investors amid a global cryptocurrency boom.

